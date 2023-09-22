Viral Video Watch: Oscar-winning music director M M Keeravani jams with Anupam Kher on the keyboard Keeravani and Kher tried out a new tune. Scroll Staff 22 minutes ago When an #Oscar winner does you a favour, teaches you piano with a special technique and then sings to your tune, you know God is on your side! And something beautiful is about to happen. Thanks dearest @mmkeeravaani ji for this unique and amazing opportunity! More details to be… pic.twitter.com/akqjUFFjtu— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 22, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Music Anupam Kher M M Keeravani