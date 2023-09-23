Around the Web Watch: Several areas in Nagpur, Maharashtra flooded after heavy rain, rescue operations underway Disaster response forces have been deployed to rescue people from flooded homes and streets. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Another video of today's early morning as Water is flowing above the car in streets of #Nagpur#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jhqn3KPDwY— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 23, 2023 NDRF team evacuating people trapped amidst massive flooding in Ambajhari Lake area #Maharashtra #flooding #India #Nagpur #Ambazari #floods #flashfloods #cloudburst #rains #climate #weather #viral pic.twitter.com/6bwJ3zJeWd— mishikasingh (@mishika_singh) September 23, 2023 This is the #Nagpur railway station after the overnight deluge ⛈️ .#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/oeb0JbMazz— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 23, 2023 #Nagpur is flooded with 3 hours of heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/KKVHzFZT4A— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) September 23, 2023 Last night seen in Jhasi Rani square #Nagpur #नागपूर pic.twitter.com/LlVU5P0R26— Nagpur Flood 2023 (@Gadchirolikar33) September 23, 2023 University Girls Hostel , #nagpur pic.twitter.com/krmrfnDsnj— Shilpa Bodkhe - प्रा.शिल्पा बोडखे (@BodkheShilpa) September 23, 2023 #Nagpur city AWS recorded 175.5mm #Rainfall during last 24hrs till 8:30am98.5mm recorded between 2:30am-3:30am (almost cloudburst intensity)Nagpur Airport recorded 116.5mm till 8:30am#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/SzF78PTnTP— Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) September 23, 2023 Poonam chamber #Nagpur #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/OyaO3hNNUm— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 23, 2023 No No this is not a river, this is the road in Nagpur after heavy rain.Massive Rainfall reported from Nagpur of Maharashtra.#Rainfall #nagpur #Maharashtra #hurricane #Ophelia #TropicalStormOphelia #Storm #cloudbusting pic.twitter.com/SYodAl4FDE— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) September 23, 2023 Rescue operations in #Nagpur after heavy rains last night(23 September 2023) pic.twitter.com/34NXfoR7cp— Tushar Marghade (@tusharmarghade) September 23, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rain Flood Maharashtra Nagpur