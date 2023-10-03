This is EVEN better 🏊‍♂️

Remember the fella who jumped in the water at the #RyderCup on the 16th hole?

Well, this is what happened next… 👇🏻🏆😂#ColonelSanders #CaptainBirdseye #LoganRoy



From Tom Kristensen on insta pic.twitter.com/Ad0r0yPoYY