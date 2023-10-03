Viral Video Watch: Man dressed as KFC’s Colonel Sanders runs across golf course, jumps into water Seen as Team Europe defeated Team USA to win the Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome. Scroll Staff An hour ago WE GOT A FAN IN THE WATERpic.twitter.com/LSPemSqZIX— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 1, 2023 This is EVEN better 🏊♂️ Remember the fella who jumped in the water at the #RyderCup on the 16th hole?Well, this is what happened next… 👇🏻🏆😂#ColonelSanders #CaptainBirdseye #LoganRoy From Tom Kristensen on insta pic.twitter.com/Ad0r0yPoYY— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) October 2, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. golf sports