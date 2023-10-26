Viral Video Watch: Lionel Messi attends Ed Sheeran’s Florida concert with family, takes photos with young fans The Argentine footballer was joined at the concert by his wife Antonella and their three sons – Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. Scroll Staff Yesterday · 11:59 am Messi with his boys at Ed Sheeran’s concert. 🎸🎤🎵🎼 pic.twitter.com/nN97Myf2tb— Lions Messi (@StillAlright38) October 24, 2023 Leo Messi with a few fans at Ed Sheeran’s concert pic.twitter.com/rUs7BbWTA7— Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) October 24, 2023 Lionel Messi with Thiago and family at Ed Sheeran's party ❤️🔥#Messi #InterMiamiCF #MLS #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/L0TzV73uZh— Inter Miami FC Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) October 24, 2023 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Lionel Messi Ed Sheeran