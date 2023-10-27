Play

Czech Republic TV host and film director Kamil Bartosek, also known as Kazma Kazmitch, dropped cash worth $1 million from a helicopter near the town of Lysa nad Labem. Initially, Bartosek had intended to reward a single winner of a competition where participants were tasked with deciphering a code hidden in his movie Onemanshow: The Movie to locate the money. However, no one managed to crack the code.

Bartosek then opted to distribute the money among all the contestants who had taken part, The Tribune reported. He reportedly sent them an email with encrypted information about the location of the money drop. In keeping with his promise, he arrived at the designated spot and the specified time, showering the crowd with cash from a helicopter.