Around the Web Watch: Chaos at a Punjab station after Bihar-bound special train for Chhath Puja gets cancelled Angry passengers agitated on the tracks at Sirhind Railway Station. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago #BREAKING :- Chaos at the Sirhind Railway station as the festive train departing from Sirhind to Saharsa has been cancelled. Chath Pooja is celebrated across north India & these passengers were to travel home but the train cancelled.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/uveUJpNcJL— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 14, 2023 VIDEO | Irate passengers reportedly pelted stones at Sirhind Railway Station after a special train from Punjab to Bihar's Katihar was cancelled earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0nfVq07nWi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2023 Agar Aaj hame trai nahi mil payega to ham chhat puja kar payenge ashwini ji se gujarish hai hame sirhind mai chhat puja train uplabdha kar waya jayeNahi to sarkar ko yesa dhokha public se na Kiya jaye spl train ke nam par pic.twitter.com/YKrMpcPPP3— sunil kumar (@sunilku36126676) November 14, 2023 #Update:- Special train for Chath Pooja arrived today morning & departed from the Sirhind railway station early 4:00am. The passengers travel through the same tickets & now there is no chaos at railway station. https://t.co/IGSx3aeK9d— Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) November 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. train Punjab Bihar agitation