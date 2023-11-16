Viral Video Watch: Virat Kohli, David Beckham pass football back and forth during World Cup pre-match training Footballer David Beckham attended the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago Virat Kohli playing football with David Beckham at Wankhede. [Beckham Instagram story] pic.twitter.com/gid0TcKP5V— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023 Insta story of David Beckham#viratkohli pic.twitter.com/TB6cTCKMya— 𝙒𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙣🥂 (@wrogn_edits) November 15, 2023 Multiverse of Gladness. Just happy this happened! 😍#ViratKohli #DavidBeckham #SachinTendulkar#CWC23 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/96YHjlBeop— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) November 15, 2023 David Beckham with Sachin Tendulkar, Bumrah, Surya, Siraj & Ishan at the Wankhede stadium.- This is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/X0XD5Ukx0Y— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 15, 2023 Sachin Paaji, Beckham Paaji and fans.@sachin_rt @harbhajan_singh #DavidBeckham #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/JSmFNMrOS3— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 15, 2023 David Beckham and Sachin Tendulkar, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors walk out at the Wankhede Stadium for the #IndVsNZ semi-final.Two of the best in their sport have always been the strongest voice #ForEveryChild.#BeAChampion - join them and take the pledge 👉… pic.twitter.com/iuv3xQLMsj— UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) November 15, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli David Beckham football