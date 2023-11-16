Around the Web Caught on TV: Lebanese journalist’s broadcast is interrupted by Israeli missile strike Rif Akil from the Lebanese channel Al Jadeed was among a group of journalists in Yaroun, near the Israeli border, when the missile hit. Scroll Staff 25 minutes ago بالفيديو - إعتداء إسرائيلي مقصود إستهدف مكان تواجد عدد من الصحافيين من بينهم فريق قناة #الجديد في بلدة #يارون ونجاتهم بأعجوبة @rifakil pic.twitter.com/e1ypeAj4Ug— Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) November 13, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Israel Journalist News Media Lebanon