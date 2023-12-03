Around the Web Watch: Scenes of chaos and panic as powerful earthquake, aftershocks rock parts of the Philippines The tremors were felt in parts of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the country’s southern coast. Scroll Staff 31 minutes ago more thank 20 aftershocks na kame dito sa Mindanao. Please pray for us.🙏 #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/VmCD9s6VG1— johncalamba (@minminswift4131) December 2, 2023 My body is literally shaking right now. Lahat ng tao sa condo nagsigawan which is nakadagdag pa sa panic ko. Im alone and no one else to talk to. Both of my partners has their own agenda tonight. #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/7QoS7vJshT— Love, Chris (@Japinoy96) December 2, 2023 From Hinatuan Surigao del Sur #EarthquakePH #earthquake pic.twitter.com/mHr3rF8uBW— earlpedsoro (@raeldumpx) December 2, 2023 Local Resident's Video Unveils Moments of Panic During Earthquake at Butuan Shopping Mall Tonight #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/ObXMaacoyR— kaithu (@kai_keezy) December 2, 2023 WATCH: Residents in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and Davao Oriental rushed to the evacuation center for safety after a magnitude 7.4 earthquake caused a tsunami warning in areas near the epicenter.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/RidMvqnvs7— Hernel Tocmo (@HernelTocmo) December 2, 2023 Patients rushed to evacuation center after Tsunami alert in surigao del sur #TsunamiPH #SurigaodelSur #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/P7MKc3lJk2— Crishel (@Crishel25400349) December 2, 2023 #BantayLindol: Ilang bahay at istruktura sa Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, nagtamo ng pinsala kasunod ng pagtama ng magnitude 7.4 na lindol kagabi.(📸: Local Government Unit of Hinatuan/FB) pic.twitter.com/gltrzNzFfx— DZBB Super Radyo (@dzbb) December 3, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. earthquake Philippines