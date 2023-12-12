Around the Web Watch: These two Siberian tigers from Cyprus have come to a zoological park in Darjeeling. Lara and Akamas have come to the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in exchange for two red pandas. Scroll Staff 4 hours ago #WATCH | Darjeeling, West Bengal: Two one and a half years old Siberian tigers named Lara and Akamas arrived at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park from Pefos Zoo in Cyprus in exchange for the two Red Pandas from Darjeeling Zoo. Both of them have been kept in quarantine… pic.twitter.com/d8MplhBoNl— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023 #pnhzp welcomes one pair of Siberian Tiger 'Akamas' & 'Lara'.#darjeeling #research #education #conservation #cza_delhi #moefccgoi pic.twitter.com/Z9e2tRV5wm— Darjeeling zoo (@PnhzPark) December 11, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. tiger zoo darjeeling