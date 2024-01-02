A Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after a collision while it was landing with a smaller Coast Guard plane on the runway. Passengers were evacuated on to the runway through emergency exits while the fire raged. All 367 passengers and 12 crew members aboard the Airbus A350 were evacuated safely from the burning plane, according to the airlines.

The coast guard plane, which was preparing to take off to Niigata for earthquake relief work, had six people on board, NHK News reported. While one escaped with an injury, the remaining five crew members were located later.

JAL516便(推定) 新千歳→東京/羽田

羽田空港C滑走路で

着陸時に海上保安庁機と衝突

乗客はスロープを使って避難

けが人などの情報は確認中

(JNN) pic.twitter.com/MrpXH0g6fh — 田中 (@tshinfuku1115) January 2, 2024

The Haneda airport has closed all runways following the incident, according to Reuters, as firefighters continue to douse the flames.

Footage and images shared on social media platforms by passengers showed scenes from inside the aircraft as smoke filled the cabin.