Reading
1
Badminton: Tanisha Crasto moved to an alien country and took a step closer to the Paris Olympics
2
In paintings: How foreign artists saw Benaras in the 19th and early 20th centuries
3
‘Soma’: When AK Ramanujan wrote poems about his psychedelic experiments and their effects on him
4
A new book explores the fascinating architectural secrets of the Red Fort, Delhi
5
Why Burma was separated from British India
6
An ICJ verdict can take years but for Israel, order on ‘provisional measures’ is an immediate worry
7
How an Indian animator assembled an international cast for his futuristic movie
8
Why Taylor Swift should be on English Literature courses
9
Solar panels shine ray of light in Meghalaya’s healthcare facilities struggling without electricity
10
‘I describe love for you / As an Ali Sethi ghazal’: A new book of poetry about language and silence