Reading
-
1
‘Alchemised’: Harry Potter fanfiction lovers might not be too happy to see one of them become a book
-
2
Over 60 years, a photographer in Delhi has single-handedly archived India’s cultural history
-
3
Assam’s repeal of Muslim marriage act will not curb child marriage – but could pressure Muslims
-
4
Why a US maths professor created a board game about the medieval Deccan empires
-
5
Pakistan elections: The military establishment may have won the battle, but it is losing the war
-
6
How Lala Lajpat Rai reinterpreted India’s ‘Muslim’ history to highlight peaceful co-existence
-
7
Chess: How Vidit Gujrathi is applying his boxing advice towards his targets on the chessboard
-
8
Cat calling: What should the lions and lionesses of a secular state be named?
-
9
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board
-
10
Prime Volleyball League 2024: Complete schedule, format – All you need to know