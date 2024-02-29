Reading
-
1
Booked under UAPA for inciting Haldwani mob. But CCTV footage and BJP leader reveal another story
-
2
Why tribal groups in Assam’s Karbi hills are demanding the eviction of Hindi speakers
-
3
Cat calling: What should the lions and lionesses of a secular state be named?
-
4
Watch: Bill Gates buys a cup of tea at internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala’s roadside stall
-
5
‘Alchemised’: Harry Potter fanfiction lovers might not be too happy to see one of them become a book
-
6
Prosecute Union minister for spreading misinformation about slogans in Karnataka Assembly: Congress
-
7
Explained: The legal tussle over Aligarh Muslim University’s minority status
-
8
Mapping land ownership as part of the caste census could uncover key patterns about power, resources
-
9
In a new book, economist Kaushik Basu recalls his struggle with mental health as a college student
-
10
‘Finally feel valued’: Nepal nurses head abroad for better pay, work conditions