Reading
-
1
The only Indian high schools that teach Aristotle and Plato
-
2
‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’: A show about ‘being heard and being seen’
-
3
Courts cannot ask accused to share Google Maps location with police as part of bail conditions: SC
-
4
‘Wild Wild Punjab’ review: We’re so over this kind of breakup movie
-
5
Wendy Doniger recounts the myth of how Brahma created death, diseases, desire and anger
-
6
Watch: Ambani family performs on stage at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding ceremony
-
7
Caught on camera: Massive landslide on Uttarakhand highway, narrowly misses travellers
-
8
‘Clear intent of defrauding banks’: CBI files chargesheet against Kamal Nath’s nephew, sister
-
9
Short fiction: A couple, slowly falling out of love, hopes for a baby to save their marriage
-
10
Cricket: Gautam Gambhir as head coach – What can India expect from former batter and politician?