Reading
-
1
Muslims worst hit by Covid-19 mortality during first wave in India, new study shows
-
2
From the memoir: Annabel Mehta, Sachin Tendulkar’s mother-in-law, recalls her childhood in England
-
3
37 out of 50 highest-scoring NEET-UG centres are in Rajasthan’s Sikar: Report
-
4
‘Video of journalist Rajat Sharma abusing Congress leader not fake or edited,’ X tells Delhi HC
-
5
‘Love in the Time of Hate’: Rakhshanda Jalil’s book is a loving tribute to the Urdu language
-
6
What the misidentifaction of a mosque in the heart of Delhi says about our approach to heritage
-
7
Does running for the same distance as walking consume more energy?
-
8
‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’ review: Show about sex work is proud to be loud
-
9
Modi’s claims about Congress receiving black money from Adani, Ambani ‘election propaganda’: Lokpal
-
10
Will Bangladesh student protests be a catalyst for change or prelude to greater authoritarianism?