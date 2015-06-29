Play

An unmanned rocket, SpaceX Falcon 9 was ready to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Sunday morning. It was bound for the International Space Station where astronauts were waiting for the rocket to bring nearly 4,000 pounds of food and other supplies. About 2 minutes and 19 seconds in, the unmanned rocket exploded, taking all of its cargo with it.

This is not the first time a cargo mission to the space station has failed. This is actually the third incident after an Orbital Antares rocket blew up in October, and then a Russian Progress 59 spun out of control after reaching orbit. But what really concerns the rocket makers is the consecutive failed missions where rockets have exploded.

Play

And with such failed missions, NASA has also started to get concerned about its bold move to outsource the cargo resupply mission in the wake of the Space Shuttle retirement in 2011. After the retirement of the Space Shuttle, NASA lost its ability to fly astronauts from US soil, and has been paying the Russians more than $70 million a seat to fly American astronauts to the station. By awarding contracts to SpaceX and Boeing to develop capsules and rockets, NASA had hoped to send American astronauts to the space station once again.

NASA and SpaceX are now keeping a watch on Russia’s Progress 59 and Japan’s HTV-5, which are scheduled to fly to the space station on July 3, 2015. SpaceX, meanwhile, will attempt its next flight in September.