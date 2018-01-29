You may be disgusting, but your pits won’t be. #SNL pic.twitter.com/XDtderNUG6 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 28, 2018

Things have been heating up for men – and not just in Hollywood – after the Harvey Weinstein scandal lit a fire under male sexual harassers. But they needn’t sweat anymore, going by this spoof advertisement.

Because Saturday Night Live’s new anti-perspirant deodorant is targeted specifically towards the men who have been accused of sexual harassment. Not even campaigns like MeToo and Time’sUp can make them perspire now.

In this parody advertisement (video above) Will Ferrell plays a high-powered businessman fired for sexual misconduct. He says, “The way I sweat, my regular deodorant just wasn’t cutting it anymore. I work hard, I play hard. And something’s coming out about me, real soon. Because I’m ‘Next’”.