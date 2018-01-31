Play

Sequences involving people jumping through glass are commonplace in films. Ever wondered what it takes to pull them off? Gavin Free and Daniel Gruchy, the men behind the YouTube channel, The Slow Mo Guys, have the answer.

They decided to compare real glass and stunt glass – observing what each looks like when you break it and watch everything in slow-motion. While Gruchy couldn’t attempt the stunt because of an injury, Free enthusiastically rose up to the challenge.

The eight-minute video covers all the scenarios with demonstrations. It was much easier in the old days – they just used sugar.