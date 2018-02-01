Play

Actor, comedian and occasional musician Vir Das has used the last of those three skills to send a message to men. Accompanied by his band Alien Chutney, Das performed a song titled No Means No (video above), passing on the lessons he has learned as a man.

Starting with the line, “This goes out to all the women in India”, the song cites situations that women are at the receiving end of every day, even from those close to them. And the recurring chorus, “no means no”, reminds men to back off.

Although laced with mild profanities, the song makes no bones about whom it supports.