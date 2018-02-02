Watch: You really can fly now on your own, without being inside an aircraft
Whether it, well, takes off or not commercially, the Segway with jet thrusters can certainly keep you airborne.
Personal flight is the final frontier of travel (at least, till “Beam me up, Scotty,” becomes reality). The latest attempt to breach that frontier seems to work – and it’s based on a simple idea rather than equipping us with wings.
Tech company Zapata, known for creating some of the coolest hydro and jet powered technologies and gadgets, has launched a Segway for the skies, called EZFLY (video above). The Segway (video below), as you might remember, is an all-terrain personal vehicle that you can steer across flat surfaces, inclines, and even steps. What Zapata has done is to add a set of jet thrusters to launch you into the sky and maintain momentum.
It’s not on sale, not just yet. The gadget comes equipped with a platform to stand on, and two hand grips to drive and navigate. Pretty much like a regular Segway – which has had other spin-off too – in other words. And it seems to work.