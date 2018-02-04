Play

One man and one woman are faced with certain danger in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by dangerous creatures, and fight all odds to survive. This might sound like the plot for the television show The Walking Dead – it is – but it also describes the past few months in India.

The one man being Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the woman, Deepika Padukone. The Karni Sena and its followers take on the role of the “Walking Goons” in light of one epic fictional film, Padmaavat.

That is how it all plays out in the comedy group All India Bakchod’s (AIB) parody of The Walking Dead (video above). The video uses clips from the entire Padmavati controversy, including the agitation, threats, and hate speeches from the Karni Sena and fringe leader Suraj Pal Amu, to remake the intro of the popular zombie series as “a little rewind to remind you that goons walk among us.”

“Walking Goons” has a splendid star cast, featuring “rich history”, “great battle”, “fierce queen” and “a great sacrifice”. The slogan says, “It was a legacy to die for... And then came the goons.”

For comparison, here is the original intro to Season 8 of The Walking Dead.