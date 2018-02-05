Play

Syed Zafeer is Indian. Of course, he is a Muslim. And he know what it is like to be called a Pakistani for that reason.

In his stirring Urdu poem Woh Kehte Hain Mujhe Pakistani (They Call Me Pakistani), Zafeer articulates one of the new ordeals of living in India as a Muslim. “When I look in the chambers of my heart, I see only Hindustan,” he says (video above). “I am a bird of this land...but just because I read the Namaaz, and because on Eid at home we cook sewaiyan-biryani, they call me Pakistani.”

Zafeer’s poem asks an impertinent but important question: