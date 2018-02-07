This striking aerial footage captured by a drone shows the aftermath of a massive accident on a highway in Missouri, USA on Sunday afternoon.

Reports say that somewhere between 50 and 100 cars were involved in several accidents and left one woman dead and 11 people injured. The video was shot by the Conway Fire Department.

Local troopers near the accident arrived on the scene after responding to more than 300 roadway incidents. The Washington Post reported that the road had been cleaned up and the highway reopened early Monday morning.