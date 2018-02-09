Video blogger Logan Paul is back after being disgraced for his video of a man who killed himself
This time, he’s using a taser on dead rats.
In the age of 15 minutes of fame, it might have been easy to forget YouTuber Logan Paul. He was roundly criticised in December 2017 after posting a video with the dead body of a man who had committed suicide, and captioning it, “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.”
Paul removed the video from his page and withdrew from the public gaze, returning with an apology video, and another video where he genuinely seemed to be trying to make amends and educate himself and his viewers about suicide.
But, as it turns out, he was only taking a very brief hiatus from his usual poor taste. Paul is back in usual form with a video (above) titled, well, Logan Paul Is Back.
It begins with an apology, followed by Paul at a beach, wearing torn clothes and with bloody feet. A narrator accuses him of being disgraced and he responds quickly. “I took a break. What other YouTuber you know can take a three-week break and still gain a million subscribers?”
He also included a clip from a TV interview in the video where he said, “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision.”
Paul, it seems, is exceptionally good at making bad decisions. One of his most recent videos (below), posted after his self-congratulatory return, shows him tasering dead rats. The segment called “Get These Rats” starts at approximately the halftime mark (4:20) and shows Paul using a taser on rats that are already dead, more than once.
The video also shows him taking a live fish out of water and poking at it for fun.
Expectedly, the video led to an outcry from People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals who called it repulsive and asked for its removal. And they weren’t the only ones offended either with several Twitter users demanding that the video blogger be given no more chances after his latest actions.
Some people have signed a petition to get Paul banned from YouTube. “The haters are stronger than ever,” he acknowledged before adding, “It’s noise to me.”