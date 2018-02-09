Play

In the age of 15 minutes of fame, it might have been easy to forget YouTuber Logan Paul. He was roundly criticised in December 2017 after posting a video with the dead body of a man who had committed suicide, and captioning it, “We found a dead body in the Japanese Suicide Forest.”

Paul removed the video from his page and withdrew from the public gaze, returning with an apology video, and another video where he genuinely seemed to be trying to make amends and educate himself and his viewers about suicide.

But, as it turns out, he was only taking a very brief hiatus from his usual poor taste. Paul is back in usual form with a video (above) titled, well, Logan Paul Is Back.

It begins with an apology, followed by Paul at a beach, wearing torn clothes and with bloody feet. A narrator accuses him of being disgraced and he responds quickly. “I took a break. What other YouTuber you know can take a three-week break and still gain a million subscribers?”

He also included a clip from a TV interview in the video where he said, “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision.”

Paul, it seems, is exceptionally good at making bad decisions. One of his most recent videos (below), posted after his self-congratulatory return, shows him tasering dead rats. The segment called “Get These Rats” starts at approximately the halftime mark (4:20) and shows Paul using a taser on rats that are already dead, more than once.

The video also shows him taking a live fish out of water and poking at it for fun.

Play

Expectedly, the video led to an outcry from People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals who called it repulsive and asked for its removal. And they weren’t the only ones offended either with several Twitter users demanding that the video blogger be given no more chances after his latest actions.

How many chances does @LoganPaul get? PETA finds it repulsive that this internet personality with millions of impressionable young followers has not learned the lesson that there is sadness, not humor, in the death of others. — peta2 (@peta2) February 8, 2018

1 minute of Logan Paul and his friends smiling and torturing a dead rat. This is so unacceptable. No more chances. pic.twitter.com/QSbyV4s5yX — hate team10? follow me (@hamiidilo) February 7, 2018

Logan Paul: I truly learned my lesson



*Uploads videos of him tasing a dead rat and poking at a fish struggling to breathe.*



Despite what he says he has PROVEN that he has zero respect for life or death. — Form of Therapy (@formoftherapy) February 9, 2018

So in Logan Paul’s Vlog back... he shoots a taser at a dead rat and then takes a dieing fish out the water for it to get oxygen... wow #LoganPaul — Promoting Joe Brett Films (@YoutubeContent1) February 6, 2018

Some people have signed a petition to get Paul banned from YouTube. “The haters are stronger than ever,” he acknowledged before adding, “It’s noise to me.”

I don’t get why people support him — GOLDENGYAL (@lexwavyy) February 4, 2018

Don't come back. The internets better without you. 😁 — Alex Peterson (@alexpeterpipper) February 4, 2018

This hyper dramatic self-absorbed TV-like promo qualifies you to be the next President of the United Stated by 2018 standards, Logan. Congratulations. — David A. Fernández (@LawDavisito94) February 4, 2018