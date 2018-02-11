1,218 drones at the Winter Olympics in Seoul. This looks like its straight out of the Quidditch World Cup. #Olympics #OpeningCeremony @jk_rowling pic.twitter.com/589J5Dpglu — Dev Sharma (@selfrefute) February 10, 2018

The opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 was an eye-catching spectacle of athletes, fireworks and cultural performances. And a high point of the event was the synchronised flight of 1,218 of Intel’s famous drones.

Not surprisingly, it was a world record. There’s a catch, though. The actual flight broadcast on TV did not take place at the ceremony, but earlier, and was recorded.

But 300 drones did make a live appearance, forming the iconic Olympic rings.