Watch the drone show at the Winter Olympics light up the sky (and break a world record)
1,218 drones all at the same time.
The opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 was an eye-catching spectacle of athletes, fireworks and cultural performances. And a high point of the event was the synchronised flight of 1,218 of Intel’s famous drones.
Not surprisingly, it was a world record. There’s a catch, though. The actual flight broadcast on TV did not take place at the ceremony, but earlier, and was recorded.
But 300 drones did make a live appearance, forming the iconic Olympic rings.