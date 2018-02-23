Watch: If half of your heart is in 'Havana', this tabla cover will win you over
There’s also a dramatic reading of the lyrics by a sports commentator.
Camila Cabello’s Havana stole our hearts – well, half of them – when she released the single last year. The song has been viewed and appreciated over 775 million times on YouTube. Now, a man in Egypt plays the song on an Egyptian tabla.
In the video above, Shady El-Agar, an amateur tabla player from Cairo, gives the song a make-over, and everyone loves it. This percussion version has accumulated over a million views across social media, which may be in part due to El-Agar’s own popularity. The tabla player has covered other international hits before, like Mc Fioti’s Bum Bum Tam Tam, Fifth Harmony’s Worth It, and, inevitably, Despacito.
El-Agar is not the only one to improvise on the song. Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is Ireland’s most legendary sports commentator, who has famously spent over six decades as the commentator for the Gaelic Games. A sports commentator isn’t typically associated with music, but what Muircheartaigh did was even better – a dramatic reading of the lyrics of Havana. You can watch the video below.
This particular cover, if we can call it that, was so interesting and so popular that even Cabello herself retweeted it. The Cuban-American singer also retweeted another version of her song, this time sung with hilariously misheard lyrics by the audience on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (below).
In case you need remind yourself what the original sounds like, here it is.