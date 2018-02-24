Around the Web

Watch: This advertisement has sparked off a debate as it asks people to support tough mothers

The patriarchal situations depicted in the ad film are also being discussed furiously.

by 

An advertisement (above) by a mosquito repellant brand has come disguised as a public service announcement. The message? Stand up for tough mothers.

With over 6.4 million views and counting, the advertisement went viral quickly. Clearly, there’s plenty of support for – or curiosity about – the proposition: “Mothers are often criticised for being tough on their children. It’s time we stood by them.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the ad portrays a joint family eating a meal together, when a boy throws a tantrum and refuses to eat his dinner. His mother’s response, followed by the reactions to it, is the crux of the story.

The advertiser’s strategy of telling a story was clearly successful, with comments pouring in on social media. One Facebook user commented:

“I understand that the message of this video is important but does anyone see how the two bahus (daughters-in-law) are being portrayed here? Whilst everyone is sitting and eating, why are they serving everyone in the big family. Is this the future of modern Indian women and households? It’s time we moved away from ads like this and showcase messages in more relatable settings and environment. Ads/videos like this which have a strong message with an underlining role of non equality are more hurtful than impactful. It tends to normalise something that the modern India woman is trying very hard to move away from.”

Another correctly pointed out that they’d noticed a similar phenomenon in several Indian films and dramas, but a Facebook user tried to justify the patriarchal setup with this comment:

“I think they deliberately showed the woman in a subservient role to bring out the contrast that despite being lorded over by the large family, the woman held her own while disciplining a child...children often get spoilt in a joint family because there are old grandparents and younger uncles and aunts to indulge them even if a parent says no to something. It is often tough for well meaning parents to take tough decisions related to their child. On another note, Joint families despite their advantages for some, often do not encourage great displays of individuality because so many people are living together and some sameness is needed to keep the flock together.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.