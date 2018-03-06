Play

In this version of the future, you won’t need a keyboard or mouse to run your computer. All you need are wearable wires and a good sense of perception.

An American based company called TAP has invented a device that can turn any surface into a keyboard or a mouse (video above). The wires, powered by Bluetooth, are wrapped around the fingers to track their movements and transmit the information to the computer through bluetooth.

What a user must do is to type on any surface, imaging it’s a keyboard. The text will appear on the screen. Warning: it certainly isn’t easy to visualise a keyboard when there isn’t one.