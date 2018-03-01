Play

For a foreign traveller, traffic on Indian roads can be more than overwhelming, especially if they’ve arrived from a country where drivers follow the system of lanes, traffic rules, and not using the horn. Those who survive the ordeal probably think it necessary to leave a few tips for others following in their footsteps.

So Marco Lars and Ananda Rani, who drove from Germany to India, and then from North India to the south, decided to set out a few guidelines for dealing with, as they put it, “the traffic jungle of India”. Never leave a gap, they advise, and never lose your mind either.

But what their video, posted on the travel blog Follow the White Mog, really shows is the mad confusion of vehicles, pedestrians and even cows on the streets – something we take for granted when driving every day.