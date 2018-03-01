Play

If you’re conflicted whether the skills seen in the video above belong to a football pitch or a golf course, we don’t blame you. Turns out they belong to a third place as well, as Piero Menor demonstrates.

This is the very real game of footgolf, a game that combines football and golf. It’s so obvious you have to wonder why no one thought of it before.

Like golf, it’s a precision sport that involves getting the football into the hole with as few kicks as possible. Footgolf is played on courses similar to regular golf courses, complete with bunkers and hazards.

Now ten years old, the sport saw its first nine-hole tournament played in the Netherlands in 2008. In 2011, it went to the US and the first ever American FootGolf League was set up, giving it formal recognition.