Introducing Zayn Malik would be an act of redundancy. The 25-year-old singer, a former member of the boy band One Direction, has a staggering fan following around the world, including India.

Now, Malik, who is of Pakistani origin, has tried something new – for him: a cover version of a Hindi song. The song, which he posted on Instagram (video above): Kailash Kher’s immensely popular Teri Deewani.

Malik went with an intimate, stripped-back version, with only a guitar and appropriately moody black-and-white visuals. Full points for effort, and for even attempting a song with lyrics that he visibly struggled to pronounce.

The cover took everyone by surprise, though the social media jury is divided on a verdict. Malik has reportedly been working on a Bollywood song in Hindi or Urdu for a forthcoming film, with star composer AR Rahman.

@zaynmalik singing teri deewani is my new aesthetic. I've been listening to that clip on repeat for the past 10 minutes — Pooja (@PoojaDaga21) February 27, 2018

@zaynmalik 's beautiful rendition of Teri Deewani reminded me of my love for that song and @Kailashkher. Timeless. — tina. (@tina_skylight) February 27, 2018

If you need a reminder of the original Kailash Kher song – or if you just want to listen to it again – here’s the video.