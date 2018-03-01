Watch: Zayn Malik takes a new direction with a cover version of Kailash Kher’s ‘Teri Deewani’
But the former One Direction singer has a long way to go when it comes to Hindi lyrics.
Introducing Zayn Malik would be an act of redundancy. The 25-year-old singer, a former member of the boy band One Direction, has a staggering fan following around the world, including India.
Now, Malik, who is of Pakistani origin, has tried something new – for him: a cover version of a Hindi song. The song, which he posted on Instagram (video above): Kailash Kher’s immensely popular Teri Deewani.
Malik went with an intimate, stripped-back version, with only a guitar and appropriately moody black-and-white visuals. Full points for effort, and for even attempting a song with lyrics that he visibly struggled to pronounce.
The cover took everyone by surprise, though the social media jury is divided on a verdict. Malik has reportedly been working on a Bollywood song in Hindi or Urdu for a forthcoming film, with star composer AR Rahman.
If you need a reminder of the original Kailash Kher song – or if you just want to listen to it again – here’s the video.