Play

The people at Diageo, makers of Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky apparently think that “Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women.” So, as a symbol of the brand’s commitment to progress, the company has unveiled Jane Walker, a feminine counterpart of the original.

Or, as US talk show host Stephen Colbert put it in the video above, “Johnnie Walker gets a lady friend: Jane Walker.” He also explained that this feminine version tastes exactly the same, the only difference being the image of a striding woman on the pack.

Furthermore, to truly commemorate the spirit of women, Jane Walker is being launched in March to coincide with Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. And for every bottle of Jane Walker sold, the company will donate $1 to organisations supporting women’s causes.

“Truly, what the suffragettes fought for,” remarked Colbert. Here are some more reactions from the court of the people:

Sorry... exactly what progress has been made? Pay equality? Political Equality? Reproductive control? Hmmm...But thank GOD there’s a scotch with a lady on the bottle. Now I feel equal. Thanks. — heather mcguigan (@HeatherMcguigan) February 27, 2018

Are you only going to charge women 78% as much for it? — Stephanie King (@stephstephking) February 28, 2018

i personally hate scotch but it’s not because my lady throat can’t handle it 😒 — babou the ocelot (@rococo_puffs) February 27, 2018

The whisky wasn’t made by women,nor the label,nor the Jane Walker design,was it? pic.twitter.com/uh2ZMTG57Q — Whiskey🥃Avenger (@WhiskyAvenger) February 26, 2018

I wouldn't mind it if it were just a fun variation for a limited edition. But noooo, they had to go on about women being just terrified of scotch. — Movies Silently (@MoviesSilently) February 27, 2018

IMHO women are quite comfortable drinking any of the above two and Johnny walker, so this idea of Jane Walker seems to be superfluous and counter productive. — Toy Vader (@toy_vader) February 27, 2018

I am not sure Jane Walker has it right. Same liquid but because it has a picture of a girl on it, it will appeal to women? My experience is that women tend to have a better palette than guys. Is Diagio helping or patronizing? ? — Dave Parker (@MaltTroll) February 27, 2018

Putting a female name and character doesn’t make anything more attractive to women. Plus women aren’t intimidated by scotch, it’s the archaic stuffy chauvinistic males that make women feel unwelcome at whisky tastings. — Eva Pang (@oneweedram) February 26, 2018

“Scotch as a category is seen as particularly intimidating by women...” Seriously? Clearly you haven’t met my Scotch circle of girl friends yet! — Laura Sayers (@Ladyisatraveler) February 28, 2018