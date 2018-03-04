Play

Google’s parent Alphabet’s self-driving car company Waymo’s efforts to prepare for its commercial robot taxi service are on in full swing. A new 360-degree video (above) offers a view of their driverless minivan.

The Arizona Department of Transportation recently allowed Waymo to act as a transportation network there.

The company has to work hard to convince prospective customers that its cars are safe, reliable, and adept at handling tricky navigation in urban spaces. In this video, viewers are given a brief overview of the various sensors used by Waymo (LIDAR, radar and high-definition cameras).

At this rate, it may not be long before driving will become optional, even if cars are not.