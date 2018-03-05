So last night in the crowded Borivali local, Prakash with his hand-made Sarangi started playing 'Tere mere honthon par'. Soon many of us in the bogey realised he's giving a medley-tribute to #Sridevi. Goosebumps followed. pic.twitter.com/qJr2HTgaWF — वरुण (@varungrover) March 1, 2018

A quiet passenger on a Mumbai local recently paid a touching tribute to actress Sridevi in his own way. Equipped with a hand-made Raavan-hathha, an instrument popularly used in Rajasthani folk-music, the musician, identified only as Prakash, played a beautiful medley of some of the most popular songs lip-synched by the actress who died suddenly in Dubai on February 24.

It seemed to start with just one song, Tere Mere Honton Pe, from the 1989 film Chandni. Then the performance turned into a medley. Whether it was spontaneous or planned, it was a moving recognition of the actress’s career.

The video above was shot by popular comedian, screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover, who posted it on Twitter. Grover later corrected himself, clarifying that the instrument was a Raavan-hathha and not a Sarangi.