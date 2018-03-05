Watch: In a Mumbai local train, a musician paid tribute to Sridevi with a soaring medley
It was when one song turned into a Sridevi-themed medley that the passengers realised it was a tribute.
A quiet passenger on a Mumbai local recently paid a touching tribute to actress Sridevi in his own way. Equipped with a hand-made Raavan-hathha, an instrument popularly used in Rajasthani folk-music, the musician, identified only as Prakash, played a beautiful medley of some of the most popular songs lip-synched by the actress who died suddenly in Dubai on February 24.
It seemed to start with just one song, Tere Mere Honton Pe, from the 1989 film Chandni. Then the performance turned into a medley. Whether it was spontaneous or planned, it was a moving recognition of the actress’s career.
The video above was shot by popular comedian, screenwriter and lyricist Varun Grover, who posted it on Twitter. Grover later corrected himself, clarifying that the instrument was a Raavan-hathha and not a Sarangi.