You may know how to play the blues, you may also know everything there is to know about the blues, but there is no way you can sing the blues as well as this dog can.

Someone has trained the dog in the video above to howl in perfect pitch to the piano. And instilled a superb sense of rhythm as well in the canine.

We always knew dogs can chase away our blues, but here’s one who does just the opposite to give us joy.