Dirar Abohoy learned to walk on his hands when he was only nine years old. He never stopped, and now, at the age of 32, he can do almost everything that anyone else can while on their feet.

In the BBC video above, the Ethiopian native says he was inspired by the stunts he watched in American and Chinese films, and dreams of making it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

To say that he is good with his hands is an understatement. He can walk, drag a truck, ride a camel, and more all entirely on his hands.

However, not everyone appreciates his unique talent. His mother for instance fears that he might snap his neck or get severely injured. But unfortunately for his mum, it doesn’t look like Dirar Abohoy will stop anytime soon.