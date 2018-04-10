Play

A new video takes a long, hard journey through the #MeToo movement, starting early. Very early. Parents talk to their young children and explain how the movement is linked to sexual assault. Not surprisingly, it all gets very emotional.

Titled Parents Explain #MeToo, the video has three parents talking to three children, the youngest of them being in elementary school.

One of the mothers asks her daughter, Ileana, “What do you know about the Me Too movement?” The child admits she doesn’t know anything, prompting her mother to explain. “It’s a movement that came about to help women express what has happened to them, and not keep quiet,” she says.

However hard it might seem, childhood is probable the right time to start this conversation.