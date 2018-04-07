language politics Video: An untrained linguist travelled across India to document more than a thousand dying languages The census of India says the country is losing its languages. But Ganesh Devy and his People's Linguistic Survey of India seem to think otherwise. by Ramakrishnan M Published 2 hours ago Play Interview: Ramakrishnan M | Video Editor: Anmol Kanojia | Executive Producer: Sannuta Raghu Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. People's Linguistic Survey of India Ganesh Devy Dying Languages India Print