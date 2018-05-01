Around the Web

Watch: DJ Snake didn’t miss the humour in this creative mashup of ‘Magenta Riddim’

Unfortunately, he missed mashups of Sridevi doing the ‘naagin’ dance to his dance number.

DJ Snake’s Magenta Riddim music video was all the proof we needed for his love for India. He shot the entire video in Telangana, with the help of Tollywood, to show how much Indian music has influenced his music.

The French music producer’s love for India is only getting stronger, it seems. Recently, he posted a video on Instagram (above) that is a hilarious mashup of Magenta Riddim with India’s favourite television comedy couple, Jethalal Gada and Daya Ben from Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The duo can be seen shaking a leg in the creatively edited video, and whether you know Jethalal or not, it’s hard to resist his comic charm. The video was originally made by Dipraj Jadhav, who frequently makes similar videos for his YouTube channel.

DJ Snake may have validated the hilarious mashup in the video above, but there was another popular theme for these mashups, where internet users juxtaposed the catchy dance song with Sridevi’s famous Naagin dances.

Play
Play
