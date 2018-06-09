Play

The real Donald Trump can finally claim he was prescient when choosing that name as his twitter handle. Because in Singapore, where the US President is scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, their impersonators arrived three days earlier to entertain the locals.

And while Trump is being as confusing as he usually is about expectations from the summit, Dennis Alan, the person imitating him made some clear statements. As for his counterpart, Howard X, the impersonator of the North Korean leader, was more concerned about being held up by Singapore immigration for two hours.

The duo were present as a promotional campaign by a local seafood restaurant. Let’s hope the real leaders have something more significant than a promo.