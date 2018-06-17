Watch: This technology makes it easier to create completely realistic fake videos of people

In this era of fake news, there is an emerging technology that could make the situation a even worse. Some of you may have seen the scarily accurate, lip-syncing videos, called “deep fakes,” of Barack Obama.
Artificial intelligence was used in those videos to feed audio into a simulated version of the former president. The face and voice were his, but the lip movements were completely fake.
Taking this ethically sketchy technology a step further, a new version is debuting at this year’s Siggraph conference in British Columbia in August. A video accompanying the paper published by a team from Stanford showed a sample of what the new technology, called “Deep video portraits,” would look like.
In a nutshell, the system uses a source actor to get data of facial expressions and lip-movements. This data can then be transferred to the video of a target actor. This means anyone could serve as the source actor and have their expressions transferred to the portrait of, say, Donald Trump. Further, full 3D head positions, head rotation and eye blinking can also be recreated.
It is evident why many are worried about the potential this technology has to contribute to fake news. You can read the full paper about Deep Video Portraits here.
A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece
Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.
On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.
Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.
Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.
Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.
Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.
Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.