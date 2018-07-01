Around the Web

Watch: The world’s biggest Elvis Presley impersonator (he also claims to be The King’s son)

A new short documentary tells the story of Pete Vallee aka ‘Big Elvis’, who may not look much like the King of Rock but has a voice to blow you away.

by 
Play

Pete Vallee was just another small-town boy who moved to Las Vegas, along with his mother, to fulfil his dreams of stardom. Like so many others before him, Vallee chose a path well-travelled – he became an Elvis Presley impersonator, in a city brimming with them.

Big Elvis, a short documentary directed by Paul Stone tells Vallee’s story. As a young man, Vallee certainly resembled the King of Rock. He even wore a ring that his mother claimed was given to her by the real Presley. As his mother was dying, however, she told Vallee that she had an affair with Presley, leading him to believe that the singer might be his father. Vallee says he even tracked down Presley’s DNA and it was a perfect match with his. Unfortunately, he couldn’t officially prove that the DNA actually belonged to the iconic singer.

But that’s not all that’s special about Vallee. What sets Valle aka “Big Elvis” – literally the biggest Elvis impersonator in Vegas and perhaps the entire world – apart from other impersonators is “his voice, his size, and the size of his voice”.

“Most Elvis impersonators are just cheesy mimics,” says the narrator of the documentary. “As a young man, Pete did look a lot like Elvis, but he no longer does or even tries to, hair, glasses and costume notwithstanding. But forget that when you see him. Listen.”

At one point, Vallee weighed 960-pounds (435 kilos) and was clinically depressed. “How is it possible to wake up one day and suddenly notice you weigh half a ton?” the narrator asks. “Most 960-pound people barely leave their bedrooms, much less brave public ridicule to perform three shows a day. On stage, though, no one saw it get to Pete. He wanted his audience to have a good time. He fed off that.”

Vallee ultimately decided to get healthier and went through an incredible journey of weight loss and with a truckload of determination, his big heart and his bigger voice, Pete Vallee became “truly the biggest act in Vegas”.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Take a second to be thankful for instant bank transfers

The long history of how money exchanged hands will make you appreciate the convenience of modern-day fund transfers.

To understand the marvel that are instant bank transfers today, one needs to travel the long road that money travelled to get to this point. The history of money predates modern banking systems. In the absence of designated currency, mounds of grains, animal skins and even cows stood in for money. The barter system is the earliest exchange of value that civilisation has seen.

But barter wasn’t a perfect system for obvious reasons. What if you had no space left to tend to another cow in exchange for some rice? Or preferred a metre of cotton cloth instead? You had to wait for the double coincidence of wants to be satisfied before any exchange could take place. Then there was the other problem of lack of common measure of value. Was your cow worth the same as the neighbour’s?

So people, wisely, tried to project value on uniform items; cowry shells and feathers quickly gained popularity as currency. Cowrie shells, especially, were convenient for long travels and expeditions due to their light weight. But neither feathers nor cowrie shells had any intrinsic value of their own. Among familiar forms of currency, alloy coins first emerged in the Iron Age. Mined and minted in dangerous conditions, coins were joined by paper currency only centuries later.

Plastic money, a familiar sight today, is a product only of the 20th century, when things started speeding up. Within just a few decades, the digital era unleashed a slew of convenient net-banking services. Long queues and intimidating forms had finally become optional, and online shopping and hour-long fund transfers a reality. In the second decade of the new millennium, this ease took the form of e-wallets. Effort got reduced to simply loading money in virtual wallets, which could pay for services such as cabs, food and mobile recharge as well as make small transactions.

Now Paytm, one such e-wallet, has introduced bank transfers on its platform. Through Paytm Bank Transfer, you can now send money up to Rs 1 lakh directly from your bank account in just a few steps, even on weekends. From arguing over barters and counting change to large bank transfers in just a few minutes, money has indeed come a long way. Watch a visual explainer of the history of money in the video below.

Play

To know more about bank transfers on Paytm, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Paytm and not by the Scroll editorial team.