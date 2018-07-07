Play

In her latest comedy sketch, YouTube celebrity Superwoman aka Lilly Singh envisions a world in which the grammar police is real and functions a lot like the real police, going after bad grammar as though it’s a crime (it isn’t?).

The sketch (video above) portrays a woman being arrested for committing the horrendous crime of using “your” instead of “you’re”. “You have the right to remain silent,” states Officer Singh. “Anything you say or type can and will be held against you in a court of law. You have the right to spell-check. If you cannot afford a tutor, one will be provided for you.”

If the grammar police really existed in real life, Donald Trump would be in a lot of trouble. According to Singh, he’s already committed 94,357 grammatical “crimes” since he started his presidential term. The number is completely unverifiable and (probably) highly inaccurate, but the real statistic – if anyone is keeping count – is bound to be criminal.