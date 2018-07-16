Watch: Croatian president wins hearts with hugs (and other moments after the World Cup final)
Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin in action.
The presidents of three countries – finalists France and Croatia and hosts Russia – were in the limelight during and after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final, for different reasons.
Although Croatian lost to France, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic made it a point to hug each of the players on both sides, even as she was getting drenched in the rain.
French President Emmanuel Macron became a talking point for his reactions and when he joined the victorious French team players during the post-match celebrations in the dressing room. The 40-year-old leader was seen along with Paul Pogba, trying his hand at a famous celebration move – the dab – in a video posted by Benjamin Mendy.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir refused to get drenched in the rain or share his umbrella with either of the other two leaders.
Even the rain could not dampen the spirit of the French team, who interrupted their manager Didier Deschamps’ post-match press conference to spray him with champagne. In videos posted on Twitter, the players were seen climbing onto tables and dancing in joy.
Along with the players, the people of France also celebrated their country’s win, taking to the streets for victory laps and mini-parades.