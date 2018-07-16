Croatia’s president tearful as modric gets golden ball. great moment pic.twitter.com/pQK601loqo — Alor Kaka Deng (@Alorkaka) July 15, 2018

The presidents of three countries – finalists France and Croatia and hosts Russia – were in the limelight during and after the FIFA World Cup 2018 final, for different reasons.

Although Croatian lost to France, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic made it a point to hug each of the players on both sides, even as she was getting drenched in the rain.

Talk about Russian hospitality. #Putin under the only umbrella while Macron & Kitarović soaking. #Worldcup2018Russia pic.twitter.com/9R2hKJb4ik — Tara Kangarlou (@tarakangarlou) July 15, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron became a talking point for his reactions and when he joined the victorious French team players during the post-match celebrations in the dressing room. The 40-year-old leader was seen along with Paul Pogba, trying his hand at a famous celebration move – the dab – in a video posted by Benjamin Mendy.

What A Shot. French President Macron celebrates! (📷 by ⁦@IndyFootball⁩) pic.twitter.com/E4afTr1ZU1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 15, 2018

Croatia’s amazing President hugging absolutely everyone for an uncomfortably long time like an over-enthusiastic mum is a joy to behold#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/s51U81BEUE — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) July 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir refused to get drenched in the rain or share his umbrella with either of the other two leaders.

Putin outsmarts other world leaders yet again by bringing an umbrella to a torrential downpour, while leaving Macron and Grabar-Kitarovic to soak pic.twitter.com/PYHNJsOvRx — max seddon (@maxseddon) July 15, 2018

Even the rain could not dampen the spirit of the French team, who interrupted their manager Didier Deschamps’ post-match press conference to spray him with champagne. In videos posted on Twitter, the players were seen climbing onto tables and dancing in joy.

#FRA players just stormed the press conference chanting Didier Deschamps’ name. Raucous. pic.twitter.com/EmVEjDWNct — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 15, 2018

A fantastic surprise interruption at the #WorldCup press conference . . . pic.twitter.com/fKGWek8nTp — Chuck Culpepper (@ChuckCulpepper1) July 15, 2018

Along with the players, the people of France also celebrated their country’s win, taking to the streets for victory laps and mini-parades.