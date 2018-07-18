#WATCH Locals pull a family to rescue using a rope after the family's car was submerged in water, in Navi Mumbai's Taloja #Maharashtra (16.07.18) pic.twitter.com/bD7ubV7xnN — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

In Navi Mumbai, a family of four trapped in a car submerged in water was pulled to safety in a dramatic rescue operation caught on camera. A video (above) posted on social media shows the family sitting on the roof of the car, the rest of which was underwater in the Ghatgaon area of Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Apaprently the family was driving across a bridge over a river when the vehicle slipped off it. Local people reached the spot and brought Ashraf Khalil Shaikh, his wife Hamida, and their two children to safety one with the help of a rope.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas were inundated by heavy rain over the past week, with the city’s infrastructure, particularly the roads, being damaged. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been severely criticised for not being prepared to deal with the monsoon.

There has been a constant stream of memes on the internet mocking the civic body. A recent addition is RJ Malishka’s latest monsoon song, titled Mumbai Geli Khadayat (video below). A parody of the hit Marathi song Zingaat, it takes digs at potholed roads, delayed suburban trains, and what is clearly the BMC, although it is not referred to by its name.