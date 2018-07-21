We've all seen the amazing story shared by Jenny about one of our bellhops, Walter Carr, but many have asked if we have any video from the moment CEO @LukeMarklin thanked Walter for the perseverance he demonstrated on his first day w/ @BellhopsMoving #TheWorldNeedsMoreWalters pic.twitter.com/mXrvI2JQoP — Bellhops (@BellhopsMoving) July 17, 2018

It was around midnight when Walter Carr realised that his car had broken down. He had to make it to his first day at work the next morning at 7 am, and a broken car wasn’t going to be of any help. So Carr did the only thing he could do – he started walking through the suburbs of Birmingham in Alabama at midnight to get to his new job in time.

Carr was planning on walking the entire way from Homewood to Pelham, where he had to report for work for Bellhops, a moving company, at a location 20 miles (38 kilometres) away. The young man would have done the entire journey on foot had a police officer not found him on the way.

The police officer spoke with Carr and, after finding out he’d been walking for over four hours already, took him to get some breakfast and drove him to the home of the family which Bellhops was helping to move. Carr reported for work half an hour early and got right to work, turning down any offers for rest.

The Pelham police officer filled in the clients, Jenny Hayden Lamey and her husband Chris, on Carr’s story. Lamey was so impressed with the young man that she put up a post on Facebook (below), explaining that the “nice kid” was from New Orleans and had moved to Birmingham after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

Proud to have encountered this young man. He certainly made an impact on us!#PelhamPD #belikewalter pic.twitter.com/d0zz0PMvnv — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) July 16, 2018



Lamey wasn’t the only one impressed with the young man. When Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin heard about Carr’s dedication, he drove from a different state over the weekend to meet his new employee. After chatting with Carr, Marklin then decided to reward Carr for his “heart and grit” in the most surprising manner – by handing over the keys of his own SUV to Carr.

“I’d like to give you this car right here,” said Marklin to an astounded Carr in the video above. “It’s served my family really well. I think it will serve yours.”

It wasn’t just Marklin and Lamey but the entire world that was impressed with Carr. An online crowdfunding campaign set up to help him has raised over $75,000 already. According to BBC, Carr plans to graduate from college in December with a degree in health science, after which he hopes to join the US Marines, and then study physical therapy.

Damn, I got some dust in my eye or something! — Graham King (@grahamsking) July 17, 2018

The allergy seems to have gone global. Great to see so much good in everyone involved in this story (including the cop who bought him breakfast). Kudos to Walter, Luke and BellHopsMoving from Mexico! — MissCattingale (@acattingale) July 19, 2018

Amazing!! What a great uplifting story. Definitely needed this! Cheers to Walter & the CEO for his generosity! — Jackie O. (@jackie_o_ro) July 17, 2018

This employee, this company and this CEO show the very best values of humanity. Thank you! — DesignClass (@TheDesignClass) July 17, 2018

If we were all like them, this world would be a better place to live — Getrude Makoni (@GetrudeMakoni1) July 17, 2018

You wonderful young man! Your Mom must be just bursting with pride right now. I just LOVE this story. Wish I could hug Walter and Luke. Hey Jenny thanks for sharing such an inspirational story. 💛🌻😊 — Diamina Chamberlain (@Diamina_C) July 17, 2018

With our country's current affairs being the way they are, it's stories (and people) such as this that remind me that there is still a lot of good in the US. I hope more and more people see or read about this and get inspired to do great things — Scooter Smith (@RealDonald_SUX) July 17, 2018