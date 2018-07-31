Play

Mumbai rapper Divine – aka Vivian Fernandes – has released a new single featuring the Indian American hip-hop artist Raja Kumari, and not everyone is happy with the outcome. The song (video above) blends lyrics with references to Indian society with hip-hop beats.

But many people have pointed out that one of the lines in the song – called The Roots – sung by Raja Kumari is casteist, alluding to Brahmin pride. The line “Untouchable with the Brahmin Flow,” did not sit well with listeners, several of whom protested.

Lyrics of Roots, the new song by DIVINE feat Raja Kumari. His bits are classic DIVINE but WTF is the first verse sung by Raja Kumari. "Untouchable with a Brahmin flow" is not something I expect to hear in a song, without any context or background. pic.twitter.com/422c1rwW4q — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) July 27, 2018

@TheRajaKumari If your caste affiliation is Brahmin, then saying "untouchable with the Brahmin flow" in your track is the daftest, horribly elitist, and politically blind thing to do. If you're not Brahmin, this would be clever and empowering. So which one is it? — Anushree Majumdar (@CaptBackspace) July 27, 2018

She has a BA in "religious studies" with an emphasis on South Asian religions. Says something about who's teaching about South Asian religions in the US for her to say things like "Untouchable with the Brahmin flow" — Bring Back Hercules Rum (@SunkenStoneShip) July 28, 2018

"Untouchable with the Brahmin Flow". Sweta Rao, nee @TheRajaKumari, with edgy casteist lyrics to sell to the West. Brava https://t.co/xpPuRFipPs — Dhrubo Jyoti (@dhrubo127) July 28, 2018

She's got a lyric that goes "untouchable with the Brahmin flow" and another line that makes references to bloodlines. — Comrade Jesus (@StonerJesus) July 28, 2018