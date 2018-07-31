This song by hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari with rapper Divine has drawn criticism for being casteist
The line ‘untouchable with the brahmin flow’ has been read by many as propagating caste hierarchy.
Mumbai rapper Divine – aka Vivian Fernandes – has released a new single featuring the Indian American hip-hop artist Raja Kumari, and not everyone is happy with the outcome. The song (video above) blends lyrics with references to Indian society with hip-hop beats.
But many people have pointed out that one of the lines in the song – called The Roots – sung by Raja Kumari is casteist, alluding to Brahmin pride. The line “Untouchable with the Brahmin Flow,” did not sit well with listeners, several of whom protested.