Play

Mumbai rapper Divine – aka Vivian Fernandes – has released a new single featuring the Indian American hip-hop artist Raja Kumari, and not everyone is happy with the outcome. The song (video above) blends lyrics with references to Indian society with hip-hop beats.

But many people have pointed out that one of the lines in the song – called The Roots – sung by Raja Kumari is casteist, alluding to Brahmin pride. The line “Untouchable with the Brahmin Flow,” did not sit well with listeners, several of whom protested.