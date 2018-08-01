Virgin America Safety Film being retired next week so our flight attendant danced it for us... 🕺🤭🤩#VXForever pic.twitter.com/DHYZ7xLceG — 👨🏻‍💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) July 28, 2018

It is safe to say that frequent fliers barely pay any attention to the safety training demonstration on flights. But one flight attendant has mastered a dance routine to a accompany the safety instructional video of Virgin America airlines, to ensure that every passenger sits up and took notice. Sadly, his routine went out of commission, following a last performance on a Sunday afternoon flight.

A clip of flight attendant Mikey Tongko-Burry dancing to upbeat music in mood lighting on one of the Virgin flights went viral on social media. The safety video was played for the last time during Tongko-Burry’s performance as the Virgin America brand was retired as part of its merger with Alaska Airlines.

The attendant talked about his last performance on twitter and thanked everyone who was a part of his journey.