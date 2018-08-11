Watch: A rescue worker saves a child in flood-ravaged Kerala (and other scenes from the state)

As many as 29 lives have been claimed by the torrential rain that has led to floods and landslides in Kerala. Amidst the vigorous rescue efforts, one particular rescue has captured everyone’s attention. In a heroic act caught on camera, an official ran across a bridge with a child in his arms moments before the floods washed over it.

The footage posted by News18 Kerala was taken at the Cheruthoni bridge after the fifth gate of the Idukki dam was opened and the water was released into the Cheruthoni river. The officer was hailed as a hero for his daring rescue.

Kerala: Latest visuals of #IdukkiDam. All the five shutters of the dam where opened yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZN9hq0RrfX — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018

#WATCH: Road gets washed out in Malappuram after flash flood hit the region. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/2CqWjkn0no — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2018

Visuals of roads and houses collapsing in various parts of the state have flooded social media.

In another video from Kaniyambetta village in Wayanad district, three or four people were swept away by water currents due to a flash flood. They were then rescued and brought ashore by with the help of bystanders.

I am sad to say that again flood, heavy rain and land slides are happening in Kerala. After 26 years several Dam have opened due raising level of water in it. If all these Dams break its wall, many places in south part of India will disappear. Many houses, animals and many people pic.twitter.com/Cu4UPXji5w — Rev Charles Shaffer (@Rev_Shaffer1) August 10, 2018

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted an aerial survey of the areas of Idukki, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram on Saturday morning to gauge the extent of damage.